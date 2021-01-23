U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner, a motor transportation operator with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, leaps onto an obstacle Feb. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier in the contest and is now eligible to compete in the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Best Warrior event in March. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 00:12 Photo ID: 6536774 VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0628 Resolution: 2607x3925 Size: 7.6 MB Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US Hometown: LLANDRINDOD WELLS, POW, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Might as well jump [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.