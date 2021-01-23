Centerfire

U.S. Army Pfc. Delcoy D. Delius, a driver with the 319th Transportation Company based in Augusta, Ga., fires his weapon during rifle marksmanship Feb. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

