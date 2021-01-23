U.S. Army Pfc. Delcoy D. Delius, a driver with the 319th Transportation Company based in Augusta, Ga., fires his weapon during rifle marksmanship Feb. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6536770
|VIRIN:
|210123-A-VX503-0098
|Resolution:
|4095x2759
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US
|Hometown:
|EUSTIS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Centerfire [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Friendly rivalry: Reserve Soldiers strive for excellence
LEAVE A COMMENT