    Fast solutions [Image 6 of 12]

    Fast solutions

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Sgt. Shaniequa S. Ellington, a transportation coordinator with the 403rd Transportation Detachment based in Anniston, Ala., assembles her rifle in a timed contest Feb. 23, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Both Army Reserve Soldiers are (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 00:12
    Photo ID: 6536772
    VIRIN: 210123-A-VX503-0422
    Resolution: 2496x3760
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US 
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast solutions [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Reserve
    642nd Regional Support Group
    Fort McClellan
    403rd Transportation Detachment

