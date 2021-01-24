Hit the road

From left, U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner and Spc. Joshua Fox, both with the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans, keep moving during a seven-mile ruck march Feb. 24, 2021, as part of the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala. Skinner earned top enlisted Soldier in the contest and Fox was the runner up. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, US