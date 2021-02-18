Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor Places Lanyards On Chocks [Image 10 of 10]

    Sailor Places Lanyards On Chocks

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210218-N-KO930-1018 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Anthony Visconti, from Chicago, places new lanyards on the chocks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6526273
    VIRIN: 210218-N-KO930-1018
    Resolution: 2534x3128
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Places Lanyards On Chocks [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz conducts Ash Wednesday
    Nimitz conducts Ash Wednesday
    CO Takes Flight
    CO Takes Flight
    Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk
    Sailors Inspect Weapons Elevator
    Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk
    CO Takes Flight
    Sailors Connects Engine Line
    Sailor Places Lanyards On Chocks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    chocks
    68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT