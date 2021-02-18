Sailor Places Lanyards On Chocks

210218-N-KO930-1018 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Anthony Visconti, from Chicago, places new lanyards on the chocks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

