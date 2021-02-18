210218-N-DQ752-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, lifts off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:42 Photo ID: 6526267 VIRIN: 210218-N-DQ752-1013 Resolution: 4468x2772 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CO Takes Flight [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.