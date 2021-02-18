Sailors Inspect Weapons Elevator

210218-N-KO930-1009 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Samuel Canfield (left), from Chatsworth, Calif., and Aviation Ordnanceman Matthew Bolanos, from San Dimas, Calif., inspect a hydraulic hose aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

