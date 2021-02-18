Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk [Image 7 of 10]

    Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210218-N-EB640-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), departs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of Nimitz. USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6526270
    VIRIN: 210218-N-EB640-1003
    Resolution: 3012x1736
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk [Image 10 of 10], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CO
    Clark
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 11
    2020

