    CO Takes Flight [Image 8 of 10]

    CO Takes Flight

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210218-N-DQ752-1010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, prepares to lift off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CO Takes Flight [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    3rd Fleet
    Aircraft Carrier
    Deployment

