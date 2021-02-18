Nimitz Commanding Officer Pilots Sea Hawk

210218-N-EB640-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), departs an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of Nimitz. USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

