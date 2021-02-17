Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz conducts Ash Wednesday [Image 1 of 10]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210217-N-JX182-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Lt. Matthew Benjamin, from Madison, Ala., performs the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

    This work, Nimitz conducts Ash Wednesday [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ocean
    Nimitz
    underway
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68

