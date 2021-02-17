Nimitz conducts Ash Wednesday

210217-N-JX182-1004 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Lt. Matthew Benjamin, from Madison, Ala., performs the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

