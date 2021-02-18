Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Connects Engine Line [Image 9 of 10]

    Sailors Connects Engine Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210218-N-KO930-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Xiaoyu Wang, from Los Angeles, reconnects an engine line in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6526272
    VIRIN: 210218-N-KO930-1029
    Resolution: 2155x2694
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Connects Engine Line [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Jet Shop
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68

