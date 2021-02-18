Sailors Connects Engine Line

210218-N-KO930-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Xiaoyu Wang, from Los Angeles, reconnects an engine line in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

