210218-N-KO930-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2021) Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Xiaoyu Wang, from Los Angeles, reconnects an engine line in the jet shop of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). USS Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 02:42
|Photo ID:
|6526272
|VIRIN:
|210218-N-KO930-1029
|Resolution:
|2155x2694
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors Connects Engine Line [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
