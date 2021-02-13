USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing lands on the runway at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. The C-130 airlifted Airmen and equipment from Al Dhafra Air Base in order to support a same-day, integrated combat turn of two F-15 Strike Eagles from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
