A C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing lands on the runway at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. The C-130 airlifted Airmen and equipment from Al Dhafra Air Base in order to support a same-day, integrated combat turn of two F-15 Strike Eagles from the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 08:04 Photo ID: 6522456 VIRIN: 210213-Z-AP992-0001 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 622.72 KB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.