USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

Airmen hot-refuel a 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle during an integrated combat turn (ICT) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. An ICT is concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

