Airmen hot-refuel a 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle during an integrated combat turn (ICT) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. An ICT is concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 08:03
|Location:
|QA
This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
