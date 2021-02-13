Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 10 of 22]

    USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

    QATAR

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman salutes the pilot of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron after completing an integrated combat turn (ICT) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. The ICT exercise specifically tested Airmen deployed as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 08:03
    VIRIN: 210213-Z-AP992-0020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

