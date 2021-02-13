An Airman salutes the pilot of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron after completing an integrated combat turn (ICT) at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. The ICT exercise specifically tested Airmen deployed as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6522446 VIRIN: 210213-Z-AP992-0020 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.29 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.