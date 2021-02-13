Airmen refuel a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) supporting an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th AEW, 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support an ICT for a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6522453 VIRIN: 210213-Z-AP992-0008 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.52 MB Location: QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.