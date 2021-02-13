USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

Airmen secure munitions onto a 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. The 335th EFS deployed as an instrument of Dynamic Force Employment in order to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

