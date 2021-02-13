Airmen wait by a fire bottle after hot-refueling an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen from three wings were challenged to execute a one-day, synchronized plan involving both airlift and fighter assets, as well as provide organic maintenance and logistics support to execute an integrated combat turn exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
