USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

Airmen unload equipment from the back of a C-130 Hercules in preparation for an integrated combat turn of two F-15E Strike Eagles at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support an integrated combat turn exercise for a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

