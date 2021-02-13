Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

    QATAR

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen unload equipment from the back of a C-130 Hercules in preparation for an integrated combat turn of two F-15E Strike Eagles at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support an integrated combat turn exercise for a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 08:04
    This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    379th AEW
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Hot Pitting
    DFE
    Dynamic Force Employment

