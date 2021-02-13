USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

An Airman places wheel chocks in preparation for an integrated combat turn of two F-15E Strike Eagles at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together in a test of dynamic force employment in a simulated austere environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6522452
|VIRIN:
|210213-Z-AP992-0005
|Resolution:
|3000x1890
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|QA
