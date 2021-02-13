USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

An Airman removes wheel chocks from a hot-pit refueling site after completing an integrated combat turn (ICT) of two F-15 Strike Eagles at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW), 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support the ICT of a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. An ICT is the concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

