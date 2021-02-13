USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

An Airman closes the back of a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) while supporting an integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 13, 2021. Airmen from the 379th AEW, 386th AEW and 380th AEW came together to support the ICT of a deployed Dynamic Force Employment unit. An ICT is the concurrent servicing of fuel and munitions, while aircraft engines are still running. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

