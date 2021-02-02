USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Jeanna Arfsten, a volunteer at the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster, passes a granola bar to U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Sylas, a motor transportation operator with 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Arfsten is a native of Jacksonville, Florida and Sylas is a native of Chicago, Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

