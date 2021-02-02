USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster representatives greet service members at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

