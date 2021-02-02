USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Angela Tom, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Center Manager, provides Marines with drinks and refreshment at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Tom is a native of San Francisco, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

