USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Cindy Kirkman, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Area Programs Manager, interacts with service members and provides them with fresh fruit at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Kirkman is a native of Sheridan, Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
