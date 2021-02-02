Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 9]

    USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Keileigh Orndorff, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Center Operations Specialist, passes out refreshments at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Orndorff is a native of Williamston, Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

    This work, USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

