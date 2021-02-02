U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Corbin Russell, a postal clerk with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, drinks a latte provided by the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster representatives at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Russell is a native of Paris, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6506280 VIRIN: 210202-M-AF005-1224 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.57 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.