USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Keileigh Orndorff, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Center Operations Specialist, hands an iced latte to U.S. Navy Seaman Jose GuerraDuarte, a religious program specialist with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Orndorff is a native of Williamston, Michigan and GuerraDuarte is a native of Marlborough, Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

