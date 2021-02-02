Angela Tom, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Center Manager, provides service members with fresh at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. Funded by donations and the Gary Sinise Foundation, USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Tom is a native of San Francisco, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 20:51 Photo ID: 6506275 VIRIN: 210202-M-AF005-1153 Resolution: 4820x3288 Size: 2.12 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.