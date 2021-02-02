USO provides support to Marines waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild | Cindy Kirkman, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Area Programs...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild | Cindy Kirkman, the United Service Organizations (USO) Camp Foster Area Programs Manager, interacts with service members and provides them with fresh fruit at the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2020. USO representatives offered service members the chance to relax and rejuvenate by providing drinks, snacks and entertainment as they waited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Kirkman is a native of Sheridan, Wyoming. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN – As approximately 1,000 service members waited outside the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa to receive the vaccine, United Service Organizations representatives gave a warm welcome for all by providing drinks, snacks and fun-filled games to help pass the wait time.



“Today we teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation to provide a small breakfast and refreshments for the service members in line for the vaccine,” said Cindy Kirkman, the USO Camp Foster Area Programs Manager, and a native of Sheridan, Wyoming. “We want to be right beside our service members and give them that extra boost in the arm in any way possible.”



Kirkman explained that partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation helped the USO raise the donation money to work as the physical arms and legs for them in the event.



The foundation is built on serving the nation by honoring defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need by creating and supporting programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.



“Although I got here to receive the vaccine early this morning, I still had to wait in line for a long time,” said U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jeremiah Grigsby, a maintenance management specialist with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group and a native of Chicago, Illinois. “The USO gave me a much-needed pick-me-up while I was waiting outside.”



Grigsby explained that because a number of service members were unaware of the wait time for the vaccine, they were relieved to find that the USO provided free refreshments and entertainment.



Kirkman said that despite the challenges of COVID-19, the USO is committed to serving and has found ways to adapt and reach out to service members in every way that they can.



“It’s all about showing love and support to our troops and to help them stay mission ready,” said Kirkman. “We’re here to help protect the force and keep them in the fight. We’re all in this fight against the pandemic together, and we will be there to help every step of the way.”



Grigsby explained that no matter where he is, he always finds the USO there to support service members despite the challenges of the pandemic.



For more than 75 years, the USO has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities, the USO is keeping service members and their families connected to family, home and country.