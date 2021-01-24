Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 22:40
    VIRIN: 210124-A-QL164-006
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

    Nuclear
    Chemical
    Biological
    Radiological
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction
    311th Signal Command (Theater)
    and Explosive

