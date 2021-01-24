Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 22:40 Photo ID: 6496175 VIRIN: 210124-A-QL164-006 Resolution: 3010x1356 Size: 1.74 MB Location: HI, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.