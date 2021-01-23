Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 2 of 11]

    Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Army Staff Sgt. Virginia M. Curtis, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Command Sergeant Major, 311th Signal Command (Theater), conducts a mask confidence exercise during a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Alyson Tugaoen).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

