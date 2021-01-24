Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Photo By Marc Ayalin | Army Capt. Heather R. Boyd, the Personnel Actions Branch Officer-in-Charge for the...... read more read more Photo By Marc Ayalin | Army Capt. Heather R. Boyd, the Personnel Actions Branch Officer-in-Charge for the 311th Signal Command (Theater), organizes her magazines during Primary Marksmanship Instruction. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th SC (T) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin). see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU (Ft. Shafter) Jan. 25, 2020 –Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii.



The two-day event gathered more than 120 multi-component Soldiers to refresh skills on familiar tasks, and become acquainted with brand new rifle qualification tasks. On day one, Soldiers conducted Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive-focused training, which included maintaining a field protective mask, skin decontamination, properly donning Military Oriented Protective Posture Level 4, and marking contaminated CBRNE areas.



On day two of the training, Soldiers separated into several groups and did round-robin training at three stations. One station was Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction that also incorporated the Engagement Skills Trainer to prepare Soldiers for the Army’s new weapons qualification course. The second station simulated a patrol movement through a Military Operations in Urban Terrain facility. Here, the Soldiers faced multiple scenarios such as identifying Improvised Explosive Devices, immediate actions to indirect and direct fire, and reporting procedures to higher commands.



The third training event took place at the Schofield Barracks Medical Simulation Training Center, where the Soldiers learned litter-carrying procedures and how to apply medical first aid to head, open chest and abdominal wounds.



According to Sgt. Pedro Martinez, Strength Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for G-1, 311th SC (T), and the NCOIC for the Battle Assembly, this year’s training incorporated activities that focused on Army Warrior Tasks.



“Today, the Soldiers were very engaged,” Martinez said. “We got a lot of positive feedback in that they enjoyed the training and the hands-on experience.”



For Maj. Mike Pasoff, Plans and Engineering Division, 311th SC (T), the PMI and EST training is good preparation for what Soldiers will be expected to conduct in the near future.



“The new rifle qualification is definitely more challenging to get on target but definitely more realistic than what we were doing before, in terms of war-time scenarios,” Pasoff said. “It’s better to be prepared and to go through all the steps and procedures and to practice it almost live, in these simulations are great practice.”



According to Sgt. Kawaiola Nahale, of HHC, 311th SC (T), the patrol movement training was a good refresher of basic warrior tasks, especially for Soldiers assigned to a signal unit.



“I think coming out here often is beneficial to our unit as it will increase our skills as a team, as an individual and our confidence would come up as well,” Nahale said. “As whole, we do have a large scope of individuals that make up our unit with many different experiences that it’s good to see everyone come together and learn from one another.”