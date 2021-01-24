Multi-component Soldiers from 311th Signal Command (Theater) attempt to transport a simulated litter patient during the command's Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021 at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. The event was conducted to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks. Soldiers learned litter-carrying procedures and how to apply medical first aid to head, open chest and abdominal wounds (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 22:41
|Photo ID:
|6496170
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-QL164-013
|Resolution:
|3226x1814
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS
Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly
