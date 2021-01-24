Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. Soldiers separated into several groups and did round-robin training at three stations. One station was Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction that also incorporated the Engagement Skills Trainer to prepare Soldiers for the Army’s new weapons qualification course (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).

