Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. Soldiers separated into several groups and did round-robin training at three stations. One station was Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction that also incorporated the Engagement Skills Trainer to prepare Soldiers for the Army’s new weapons qualification course (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6496174
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-QL164-009
|Resolution:
|2540x1815
|Size:
|472.47 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly
