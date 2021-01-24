Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Army Sgt. Kawaiola Nahale (foreground), Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th Signal Command (Theater) leads a patrol movement through a Military Operations in Urban Terrain facility during the command's Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021 at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. The event was conducted to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks. Soldiers faced multiple scenarios such as identifying Improvised Explosive Devices, immediate actions to indirect and direct fire, and reporting procedures to higher commands (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).

