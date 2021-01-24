Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly By Marc Ayalin,

Multi-component Soldiers from 311th Signal Command (Theater) attempt to transport a simulated litter patient during the command's Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021 at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii. The event was conducted to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks. Soldiers learned litter-carrying procedures and how to apply medical first aid to head, open chest and abdominal wounds (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).

