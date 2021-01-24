Army Capt. Heather R. Boyd, the Personnel Actions Branch Officer-in-Charge for the 311th Signal Command (Theater), organizes her magazines during Primary Marksmanship Instruction. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th SC (T) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6496176
|VIRIN:
|210124-A-QL164-002
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly
LEAVE A COMMENT