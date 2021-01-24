Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Army Capt. Heather R. Boyd, the Personnel Actions Branch Officer-in-Charge for the 311th Signal Command (Theater), organizes her magazines during Primary Marksmanship Instruction. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 311th SC (T) conducted a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Marc Ayalin).

