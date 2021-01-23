Multi-component Soldiers assigned to the 311th Signal Command (Theater), demonstrate skin decontamination procedures in a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive environment during a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Alyson Tugaoen).
Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly
