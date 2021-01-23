Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Multi-component Soldiers assigned to the 311th Signal Command (Theater), demonstrate skin decontamination procedures in a simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive environment during a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Alyson Tugaoen).

