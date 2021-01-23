Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly

Army Capt. Joshua J. Donaldson, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Officer for the 311th Signal Command (Theater), demonstrates proper donning of Military Oriented Protective Posture Level 4 during a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Alyson Tugaoen).

