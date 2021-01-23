Army Capt. Joshua J. Donaldson, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Officer for the 311th Signal Command (Theater), demonstrates proper donning of Military Oriented Protective Posture Level 4 during a Battle Assembly, Jan. 23-24, 2021, to train Soldiers on Army Warrior Tasks at Schofield Barracks on Oahu, Hawaii (Official U.S. Army photo by Warrant Officer Alyson Tugaoen).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 22:41
|Photo ID:
|6496168
|VIRIN:
|211023-A-QL164-002
|Resolution:
|1856x1870
|Size:
|662.25 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of 311th SC (T) Hone Foundational Skills During Battle Assembly [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
