Tech. Sgt. Marissa Abe is a client service technician for the 167th Communications Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for January 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:35
|Photo ID:
|6480889
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-PU513-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|523.18 KB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
