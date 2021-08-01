Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021 [Image 9 of 9]

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Marissa Abe is a client service technician for the 167th Communications Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for January 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:35
    Photo ID: 6480889
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-PU513-001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 523.18 KB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021 [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    Airman Spotlight
    167 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT