COVID-19 vaccine

Maj. Alexander Hanna, 167th Airlift Wing pilot, receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Dec. 30, 2020, from Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Killebrew, a member of the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron currently assigned to the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Medical. The Soldiers and Airmen assigned to WVNG’s Task Force Medical-East based in Martinsburg, W.Va., previously trained to properly administer vaccines, were trained on the specific requirements for the COVID-19 vaccination including storage and documentation and then put their training to use administering the vaccine to a group of about 20 Airmen from the 167th AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

Date Taken: 12.30.2020 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver