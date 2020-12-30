Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 9]

    COVID-19 vaccine

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Maj. Alexander Hanna, 167th Airlift Wing pilot, receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Dec. 30, 2020, from Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Killebrew, a member of the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron currently assigned to the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Medical. The Soldiers and Airmen assigned to WVNG’s Task Force Medical-East based in Martinsburg, W.Va., previously trained to properly administer vaccines, were trained on the specific requirements for the COVID-19 vaccination including storage and documentation and then put their training to use administering the vaccine to a group of about 20 Airmen from the 167th AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    firefighter
    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167 AW

