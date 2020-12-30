Maj. Alexander Hanna, 167th Airlift Wing pilot, receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Dec. 30, 2020, from Senior Master Sgt. Jordan Killebrew, a member of the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron currently assigned to the West Virginia National Guard’s Task Force Medical. The Soldiers and Airmen assigned to WVNG’s Task Force Medical-East based in Martinsburg, W.Va., previously trained to properly administer vaccines, were trained on the specific requirements for the COVID-19 vaccination including storage and documentation and then put their training to use administering the vaccine to a group of about 20 Airmen from the 167th AW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6480882
|VIRIN:
|201230-Z-RR598-0070
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT