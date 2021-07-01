167th Airlift Wing Chaplain, Maj. Ronald Faith, speaks during the funeral service for Senior Airman Logan Young, a firefighter for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron, at Victory Church, Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021. Young died battling an off-base barn fire on Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:35 Photo ID: 6480888 VIRIN: 210107-Z-PU513-015 Resolution: 3525x5287 Size: 3.39 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.