Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

Master Sgt. Chris Taylor renders a salute after presenting a flag to London Brown, fiancee to fallen Armen and firefighter, Senior Airman Logan Young, during funeral services at Victory Church, WInchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021. Young died while battling an off-base barn fire Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

