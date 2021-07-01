Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

Airmen and firefighters attend the funeral service of Senior Airman Logan Young at Victory Church in Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021. Young was a firefighter for the 167th Civil Engineering Squadron and was killed while battling an off-base fire on Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

