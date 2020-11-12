Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg

Lt. Col. James Freid-Studlo, 167th Operations Support Squadron commander, and Maj. Ben Mathias 167th Force Support Squadron commander, sit in the C-17 aircraft simulator at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va. Freid-Studlo and Mathias both recently underwent pilot requalification training in the simulator after serving in other positions and not flying aircraft for an extended period of time.
