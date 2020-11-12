Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg [Image 1 of 9]

    Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. James Freid-Studlo, 167th Operations Support Squadron commander, and Maj. Ben Mathias 167th Force Support Squadron commander, sit in the C-17 aircraft simulator at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va. Freid-Studlo and Mathias both recently underwent pilot requalification training in the simulator after serving in other positions and not flying aircraft for an extended period of time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:34
    Photo ID: 6480881
    VIRIN: 201211-Z-F2931-001
    Resolution: 2260x1698
    Size: 600.41 KB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    pilots
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    C-17 simulator
    167 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT