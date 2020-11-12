Lt. Col. James Freid-Studlo, 167th Operations Support Squadron commander, and Maj. Ben Mathias 167th Force Support Squadron commander, sit in the C-17 aircraft simulator at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va. Freid-Studlo and Mathias both recently underwent pilot requalification training in the simulator after serving in other positions and not flying aircraft for an extended period of time.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:34 Photo ID: 6480881 VIRIN: 201211-Z-F2931-001 Resolution: 2260x1698 Size: 600.41 KB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local commanders conduct flight requalification training at Martinsburg [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.