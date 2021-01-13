167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2021

Tech. Sgt. Marissa Abe is a client service technician for the 167th Communications Flight and is currently serving in a temporary active duty status.

She performs client-level information technology support functions, manages hardware and software, performs configuration, management, and troubleshooting. She removes and replaces components and peripherals to restore system operation, installs and configures software operating systems and applications, and provides service to end-users for operation, restoration, and configuration of information systems.

“She is a highly motivated NCO who takes initiative to get the job done. She faces challenges head-on and has been appointed to the work center supervisor position of the client service center within the last year,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brad Gloyd, cyber systems superintendent and Abe’s supervisor.

“This past year she has also assisted in supporting multiple COVID-19 task forces by preparing client user equipment for multiple users and other tasked units, balancing increased workload from telework surge phone calls, remote troubleshooting and computer preparation,” added Gloyd.



How long have you served in the unit? 7 years.

How does your job support the 167th’s mission? As the SCOS work center supervisor, I oversee eight airmen that are responsible for frontline-IT customer service and troubleshooting support for the entire wing. Working alongside these airmen, I train/educate users, resolve trouble tickets, and improve current processes that directly affect the mission capabilities of the 167th.

Civilian job: I am currently a Temp AGR at the unit.

Education: I am a 2013 high school graduate from Hedgesville High School. I graduated from Fairmont State University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems Management. I also am CompTIA A+ and Security + certified.

Hobbies: My hobbies include interior design, soccer, PC gaming, and playing with my 3 dogs.

Goals: to attain more IT certifications.

I am proudest of: volunteering for my first deployment a few years ago. I was nervous to put myself into a different environment, but in the long run, it was the best decision I’ve ever made. I was able to experience new things that I haven’t at the unit and even grow as a person.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I enjoy making decorative, burlap wreaths.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: While supporting the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree, I was tasked to fly on a round-trip Blackhawk flight from Charleston, WV to the 167th.

The most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Always try your hardest, but do not be afraid to fail. I have always struggled with this myself. When you fail, pick yourself back up, and try again. Once you overcome that challenge, it is one of the greatest feelings of accomplishment.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Complete your Career Development Courses (CDCs), Professional Military Education Courses (PMEs), or any other trainings way before they are due. This will help out during promotion time and knocking them out relieves some stress off of you.

date 2021-01-13