Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

An Airman renders a salute at the conclusion of funeral services for Senior Airman Logan Young, a firefighter for the 167th Airlift Wing, at Victory Church, Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021. Young died while battling an off-base barn fire Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:34
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
