    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    An Airman renders a salute at the conclusion of funeral services for Senior Airman Logan Young, a firefighter for the 167th Airlift Wing, at Victory Church, Winchester, Va., Jan. 7, 2021. Young died while battling an off-base barn fire Dec. 27, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

    This work, Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fallen Airman, firefighter, Logan Young honored

    firefighter
    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167 AW

